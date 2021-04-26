Dry stretch is almost over!

Rain and high elevation snow are on the way but before that arrives, it's going to be another windy day! A Red Flag Warning will go into effect late this morning and through the afternoon as this strong storm system approaches the Southwest.

Fire danger will be high today thanks to the dry conditions, low relative humidity and gusty wind. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect to the south and east of Tucson with sustained wind between 25-30 mph and gusts around 40-45 mph. Blowing dust will also be a concern for parts of Pinal and Cochise County.

We finally have rain in the forecast, especially tonight and Tuesday! Valleys could see anywhere from 0.10” to 0.5" with higher totals possible where thunderstorms develop. Snow levels could drop to as low as 6,500 feet with 1" to 3" possible above 7,000 feet. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees below normal for this time of year with highs in the 60s tomorrow afternoon!

After the system passes through, a BIG warm up is in the forecast. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s by Friday with highs near 100° on Saturday!

Today: Increasing clouds and breezy. High: 83°

Increasing clouds and breezy. High: 83° Tonight: A few showers (30%). Low: 54°

A few showers (30%). Low: 54° Tomorrow: Scattered showers, isolated P.M. storms. (60%): 69°

