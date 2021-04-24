Wind and rain on the way!

After a warm Saturday afternoon, temperatures will get even warmer tomorrow with highs in the low 90s! A system approaching from the Pacific Northwest will also pick up the wind tomorrow afternoon into Monday and bring a chance for showers early next week!

Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s overnight with a mainly clear sky. Expect tons of sunshine tomorrow but it will be windy at times with gusts around 30 mph. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect tomorrow for Northern Graham and Greenlee County from 11 AM to 7 PM.

Critical fire weather conditions are looking more likely on Monday for most of Southeastern Arizona with a Fire Weather Watch in effect late morning and through the afternoon. Blowing dust will also be a concern for parts of Pima, Pinal and Cochise County.

The system bringing the wind will also bring some showers, especially Monday night into Tuesday! We're also expecting a BIG cool down with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on Tuesday. As of now, we could see trace amounts to 0.10" with higher totals to the north of Tucson. Snow levels could drop to 7,000 feet but because it has been so warm, only an inch of snow is expected mainly above 8,000 feet.

After the system passes through, we'll dry out by Tuesday night and temperatures will warm with a vengeance into the low 90s by the second half of the work week. We could get awfully close 100° by next Saturday!

Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 57°

Tomorrow: Breezy, sunny and warmer: 92 °

Breezy, sunny and warmer: 92 Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy (20%). High: 83°

