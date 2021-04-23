Big changes on the way!

Highs in the low 80s this afternoon with a lighter breeze and tons of sunshine! Warm this weekend with highs in the low 90s before another cool down and possibly some rain early next week!

Temperatures will only warm into the low 80s today before pushing back into low 90s this weekend! The roller coaster ride continues into next week with another cool down.

A system approaching from the Pacific Northwest will pick up the wind by Sunday with gusts around 30 mph. Critical fire weather conditions will be possible Sunday into Monday.

This system could dig far enough south to pick up enough moisture for some showers, especially Monday night into Tuesday! We're also expecting a BIG cool down with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on Tuesday. As of now, we could see 0.10" to 0.25" with higher totals to the north of Tucson but this is not set in stone. Snow levels could drop to 7,000 feet but because it has been so warm, decent snow accumulation looks unlikely. More details to come!

After the system passes through, we'll dry out by Tuesday night and temperatures will warm with a vengeance into the low 90s by the second half of the work week.

Today: Sunny and cooler than average. High: 81°

Sunny and cooler than average. High: 81° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 54°

Clear and mild. Low: 54° Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer: 89°

