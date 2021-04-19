Roller coaster temps this week!

Beautiful start to the work week with highs in the low to mid 80s, which is near average for mid-April! Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80s and low 90s most of the work week before the 90s take over again this weekend.

Isolated showers will be possible along the AZ/NM border this morning but the rest of the us will stay dry. Southern Arizona dries out completely this morning so expect tons of sunshine this afternoon with a light breeze at times too.

Temperatures will climb into the low 90s tomorrow and close to it on Wednesday before dropping back into the low to mid 80s the second half of the week. A system passing by to the north is to thank for the “cool” down, but it will bring breezy conditions too with gusts around 35 mph possible.

If you missed the warmer temperatures, this upcoming weekend will be warm with highs in the low to mid 90s!

Today: Beautiful with tons of sun. High: 83°

Beautiful with tons of sun. High: 83° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 54°

Clear and mild. Low: 54° Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 90°

