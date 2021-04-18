Sunshine and warm air will take over the start of the week

TUCSON - Temperatures will start to rise at the beginning of the work week before a front cools us off by the weekend.

The strong winds from yesterday have thankfully died down and now we are left with a light westerly breeze.

We could potentially see high temperatures reach the 88-90 degree range on Wednesday and Thursday.

Strong winds will return on Wednesday when the front is passing through. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph during the afternoon.

There is still no chance of rain over the next two weeks.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Cool. Low: 51°

Partly Cloudy, Cool. Low: 51° Tomorrow: Sunny and Mild. High: 83°

Sunny and Mild. High: 83° Tomorrow night: Clear and Cool. Low: 52°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!