Cloudy and cooler today!

Highs will drop below average for this time this month today and it could be the coolest day before the summer heat takes over so enjoy! Afternoon breezes continue through the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Temperatures will only warm into the upper 70s for the warmest spots this afternoon, making today the coolest day of the next 7. Expect a cloudy sky with a little bit of sunshine possible from time to time. Overnight lows will be colder, dropping into the 40s across most of Southeastern Arizona.

To the north of us, a system could bring limited moisture Sunday afternoon into Monday near the AZ/NM border. Looks like the White Mountains have the best opportunity for showers and even an isolated thunderstorm will be possible. Cochise County could also get in on the action but whatever we do see will be light. Rain amounts will be less than 0.10" and snow levels will only drop to about 8,000 feet where we could see a light dusting!

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s around midweek next week with low 90s not out of the question. A system passing by will bring a breeze Wed/Thu but will help cool our temperatures down to near normal the second half of next week.

Today: Cooler and cloudy. High: 79°

Cooler and cloudy. High: 79°

Clouds decrease, colder. Low: 49°

