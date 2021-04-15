High Fire Danger Today

Any fire that starts today will spread rapidly today with gusts between 35 and 45 mph! A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 12 PM to 8 PM. Temperatures will also be close to normal, in the low 80s, today through the weekend.

For areas under the Red Flag Warning, expect sustained wind between 20-25 mph with gusts between 35 mph to 40 mph. The warning includes all of Cochise and Greenlee counties, most of Graham County, and from the Santa Rita and Rincon Mountains eastward in Santa Cruz and Pima counties. Any fire that starts will spread rapidly so please remember that one less spark means one less wildfire! Blowing dust will also be possible in Cochise County, especially east of Willcox.

Temperatures continue to drop with highs warming into the low 80s this afternoon! A cold front will pass through tonight and that will drop our highs into the mid to upper 70s Friday afternoon. The near average temperatures will stick around through the weekend before highs warm into the upper 80s and low 90s by midweek next week.

Another disturbance to the south of us will push a few high clouds into Southern Arizona over the next couple of days and possibly bring some virga near the International Border tomorrow. To the north of us, another system could bring limited moisture Saturday night and Sunday near the AZ/NM border. Looks like the White Mountains have the best opportunity for showers and even an isolated thunderstorm will be possible. Cochise County could also get in on the action but whatever we do see will be light. Snow levels will only drop to about 8,000 feet.

Today: Breezy to windy and partly cloudy. High: 83°

Breezy to windy and partly cloudy. High: 83° Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 53°

Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 53° Tomorrow: Cooler and mostly cloudy. High: 79°

