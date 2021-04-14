Fire Weather Watch Tomorrow!

Another breezy day on tap with highs in the mid 80s. The wind will pick up even more tomorrow afternoon, which will elevate our fire weather conditions, so a Fire Weather Watch will go into effect from parts of Southeastern Arizona!

Expect sustained wind between 15-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph today and up to 40 mph tomorrow. Due to the windy conditions tomorrow, a Fire Weather Watch will go into effect during the afternoon for all of Cochise and Greenlee counties, most of Graham County, and from the Santa Rita and Rincon Mountains eastward in Santa Cruz and Pima counties. Any fire that starts will spread rapidly so please remember that one less spark means one less wildfire! Blowing dust will also be possible in Cochise County.

Temperatures continue to drop each day with highs warming into the mid 80s this afternoon and low 80s starting tomorrow. The near average temperatures will stick around through the weekend before temperatures warm into the upper 80s and low 90s early next week.

Another disturbance to the south of us will push a few clouds into Southern Arizona over the next couple of days and possibly bring some virga near the International Border on Friday. To the north of us, another system could bring "some" moisture Saturday into early next week near the AZ/NM border. Looks like the White Mountains have the best opportunity for showers and even an isolated thunderstorm will be possible. The rest of us will stay dry.

Today: Breezy, few PM clouds. High: 86°

Breezy, few PM clouds. High: 86° Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 56°

Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 56° Tomorrow: Breezy to windy and mostly cloudy. High: 83°

