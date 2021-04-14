Drought and warm start to the year are causing fire season to start earlier in 2021

TUCSON - Fire season is starting a little bit earlier this year and we saw that last week with the Margo and Salt fires.

Fire season typically starts in June but thanks to extreme drought conditions and a warm April we are already in the thick of the season.

Andrew Atkinson is the Fire Mitigation Specialist with Gila District Bureau of Land Management and he said, "They go about their day thinking oh you know what it's kind of like an April you know I can do this for that one really we're like June now and so we need to be we need to take the precautions that we take in in May and June."

The Gila District Bureau of Land Management knows people want to get out and after the pandemic but want to make sure people are starting their campfires in the designated areas.

Atkinson continued, "If you're going to have a campfire make sure you have a way to put that fire out. Also never leave your campfire unattended. Always have somebody right there by the fire at all times."

Both the Margo and the Salt fires were human caused and could have been prevented.

State Senator Kirsten Engel says we should be pushing to hire more firefighters in Southern Arizona and advocate for fire prevention all year to cut back on the human caused burns.

Sen. Engal said, "We're now seeing that the wildfire season is really year-round so why don't we have a year-round fire prevention service and not only have them working on suppressing fires but having them do the work that will prevent fires in the future."

If we have a weak monsoon again this year, we could see this early fire season extend into next year.