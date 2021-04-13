Breezy at times next several days…

A system slowly passing by to the north of us will bring some gusty wind with it today through Thursday, elevating our fire risk. Temperatures will also take a dive by the end of the work week!

Expect sustained wind between 15-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph today and tomorrow. The wind could pick up even more on Thursday before settling down. We'll remain below critical fire weather levels for now but stay vigilant and remember one less spark, means one less wildfire.

It will be slightly "cooler" today compared to Monday with highs warming into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Temperatures continue to drop by a degree or two each day and by the end of the work week, highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s!

Another disturbance will bring additional breezes this weekend and possibly some moisture to the White Mountains but the rest of us will stay dry. Temperatures will warm above normal, one again, next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s at times.

Today: Breezy and sunny. High: 88°

Breezy and sunny. High: 88° Tonight: Breezy and mild. Low: 56°

Breezy and mild. Low: 56° Tomorrow: Breezy and mostly sunny. High: 86°

