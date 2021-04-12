Low 90s today to low 80s by Friday!

Sunny and back in the low 90s this afternoon! The wind picks up again tomorrow through Thursday with temperatures dropping into the low 80s towards the end of the work week.

Cool start this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across Southern Arizona. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s and low 90s this afternoon. The wind will be light today, but it will pick back up tomorrow through Thursday as a system passes to the north of us.

This system won’t bring any rain but gusts around 25 to 30 mph will be possible, elevating our fire danger throughout the week. Temperatures will drop by a degree or two each day and by the end of the work week, highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Highs will warm back into the upper 80s by the end of this upcoming weekend. A weak system could also bring a slight chance for shower to the White Mountains on Sunday but the rest of us will stay dry.

Today: Light breeze and warm. High: 91°

Light breeze and warm. High: 91° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 58°

Clear and mild. Low: 58° Tomorrow: Breezy and sunny. High: 88°

