Temperatures will stabilize in the mid 80’s by Wednesday

TUCSON - Clouds kept us a bit cooler on Sunday, but more sunshine will cause us to reach 90 degrees tomorrow.

A stagnant low pressure center to our west has caused this stretch of warm temperatures, but it has been slowly dying for a few days.

A strong center of high pressure to our north will help push some of the cooler air in northern Arizona and Utah into our area.

Overnight low temperatures will stay in the 50's.

Wednesday will be another day to watch for strong winds in Southern Arizona.

There is no good chance of rain over the next 7 to 10 days for any part of Southern Arizona.

Tonight: Clear and Mild. Low: 58°

Clear and Mild. Low: 58° Tomorrow: Sunny and Warm. High: 90°

Sunny and Warm. High: 90° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear and Mild. Low: 56°

