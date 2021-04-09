Warm weekend and breezy at times!

Lighter afternoon breezes today and staying warm with highs in the 80s and low 90s! More of the same through the weekend before temperatures drop by midweek next week.

Cool start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Southern Arizona. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s and low 90s this afternoon, which is several degrees above average for this time of year.

Thankfully, the wind will be lighter today but it will still breezy at times. Expect sustained wind between 5-15 mph with gusts around 20 mph. The Margo and Salt Fire are still not contained as of Friday morning so expect patchy smoke in Eastern Pinal County and Graham County.

As we head into next week, a storm system could bring additional gusty wind and "cooler" temperatures to Southern Arizona by midweek next week. At this time, all of the moisture will stay to the north of us, but temperatures will drop into the low to mid 80s for the warmest spots.

Today: Light breeze and warm. High: 90°

Light breeze and warm. High: 90° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 57°

Clear and mild. Low: 57° Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 91°

