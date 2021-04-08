High Fire Danger Today!

TUCSON - A Red Flag Warning will go into effect for parts of Southeastern Arizona this afternoon with gusts around 40 mph possible. Any fire that starts will spread rapidly!

Gusty wind, dry air and lack of rainfall are all the ingredients we need for another Red Flag Warning. Sustained wind between 25-30 will be possible with gusts around 40 mph. The strongest wind will be near the AZ/NM border and blowing dust will be possible as a result, especially east of Willcox.

The warning goes into effect from 1 PM to 8 PM for Eastern Pima and Pinal County, Central and Southern Graham and Greenlee County and all of Cochise and Santa Cruz County. Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire.

Temperatures will warm into the low 90s starting this afternoon with more of the same through the weekend. A storm system could bring additional gusty wind and slightly "cooler" temperatures to Southern Arizona by midweek next week. At this time, all of the moisture will stay to the north of us and temperatures will drop into the mid 80s for the warmest spots.

Today: Breezy to windy and warmer. High: 90°

Breezy to windy and warmer. High: 90° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 57°

Clear and mild. Low: 57° Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 91°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!