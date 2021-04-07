Back in the 90s starting tomorrow…

TUCSON - Tons of sunshine and a lighter breeze today with highs warming several degrees above normal. More of the same the rest of the week!

Cooler start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s then highs will warm back into the upper 80s for the warmest spots. Expect tons of sunshine and a lighter breeze compared to yesterday.

High pressure will begin to build again pushing our temperatures into the low 90s starting Thursday afternoon. More of the same expected through the weekend before temps drop, just slightly, early next week.

A storm system could bring additional gusty wind and slightly "cooler" temperatures to Southern Arizona by midweek next week. At this time, all of the moisture will stay to the north of us and temperatures will drop into the mid 80s for the warmest spots.

Today: Sunny and warm. High: 89°

Sunny and warm. High: 89° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 58°

Clear and mild. Low: 58° Tomorrow: Breezy, warmer, and sunny. High: 91°

