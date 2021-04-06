High pressure will leave us warm and dry through the week

TUCSON - The winds will begin to subside overnight, but the warm temperatures will stay in place for at least the next five days.

Temperatures will stay around the upper 80's and lower 90's taking us out of record breaking territory.

The sunshine will also stay in place until more clouds head our way next Monday.

Overnight low temperatures will also be above average staying around 60 degrees.

There is no good chance of rain over the next 7 to 10 days for any part of Southern Arizona.

Tonight: Clear and Mild. Low: 61°

Clear and Mild. Low: 61° Tomorrow: Sunny and Warm. High: 89°

Sunny and Warm. High: 89° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear and Mild. Low: 60°

