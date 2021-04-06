High Fire Danger Today!

Any fire that starts today will spread rapidly! Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM this evening for parts of Southeastern Arizona.

It will be “cooler” and breezy to windy as a system passes by to the north. Sustained wind between 15-25 mph and gusts around 30-40 mph will be possible with the strongest wind in the higher elevations east of Tucson. Blowing dust will also be possible mainly east of Willcox.

Fire danger remains high so a Red Flag Warning will be in effect late this morning through the afternoon. This includes Eastern Pinal and Pima County, and all of Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County.

Temperatures will continue to be warm for early April with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through this upcoming weekend.

Today: Breezy, sunny and warm. High: 88°

Breezy, sunny and warm. High: 88° Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 55°

Mostly clear and mild. Low: 55° Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 89°

