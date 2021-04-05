Wind gusts could reach 30-35 mph for Tucson tomorrow; 45 mph for Cochise county

TUCSON - The heat will begin to return to normal while the winds will increase over the next twenty-four hours.

Temperatures will fall back into the upper 80's and lower 90's Tuesday taking us out of record breaking territory.

West to northwest winds 15-25 mph are expected Tuesday, with gusts as high as 40 mph in the afternoon. The strongest winds will be in the higher elevations of Cochise county.

Blowing dust could as be a factor in the afternoon starting near Wilcox and blowing west towards Tucson.

Thankfully this looks to be an only one day event before the typical light southeast winds return.

There is no good chance of rain over the next 7 to 10 days for any part of Southern Arizona.

Tonight: Clear and Mild. Low: 59°

Mix of Sun and Clouds; Windy. High: 88° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear and Mild. Low: 55°

