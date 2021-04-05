Another warm April day…and week!

TUCSON - After the warmest weekend of the year so far, temperatures will continue to push several degrees above average this week with highs in the 80s and 90s.

We hit 96° breaking the previous record of 94°, which was set back in 1943. It also tied with the warmest Easter on record set back in 1930. We’ll get pretty close to record highs again today. The current record stands at 96° back in 1989 and the forecast high is 94°.

It will be slightly “cooler” and breezy to windy tomorrow as a system passes by to the north. Sustained wind between 15-25 mph and gusts around 30-40 mph will be possible with the strongest wind in the higher elevations east of Tucson. Blowing dust will also be possible mainly east of Willcox.

Fire danger remains high so a Red Flag Warning will be in effect Tuesday from 10 AM to 7 PM. Remember that one less spark means one less wildfire!

Temperatures will continue to be warm for early April with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through this upcoming weekend.

Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High: 94°

Warm and mostly sunny. High: 94° Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 59°

Mostly clear and mild. Low: 59° Tomorrow: Breezy, sunny and warm. High: 88°

