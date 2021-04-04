High temperatures will peak tomorrow before strong winds return

TUCSON - We have seen near record breaking high temperatures for the last few days. Now we are tracking another weak front that will bring wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

High temperatures on Monday afternoon will range from 93-97 degrees across the Tucson area while Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will top out around 90.

Temperatures will fall back into the upper 80's Tuesday.

West to northwest winds 15-25 mph are expected Tuesday, with gusts as high as 40 mph in the afternoon. The strongest winds will be in the higher elevations of Cochise county.

Blowing dust could as be a factor in the afternoon.

There is no good chance of rain over the next 7 to 10 days for any part of Southern Arizona.

Tonight: Clear and Mild. Low: 60°

Clear and Mild. Low: 60° Tomorrow: Sunny and Breezy. High: 96°

Sunny and Breezy. High: 96° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear and Mild. Low: 60°

