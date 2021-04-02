More 90 degree days expected through the start of next week

TUCSON - After a windy and hot Thursday more sunshine and warm air will continue to take over Southern Arizona.

The strong winds from yesterday have thankfully died down and now we are left with a light westerly breeze.

Today will also be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80's instead of the 90's.

The weekend will see even more heat.

We could potentially see high temperatures reach the 94-96 degree range on Easter itself thanks to the warm dry air.

The current record for Easter, April 4th, stands at 94 degrees set back in 1943.

The heat on Easter will not be the end of the rising temperatures. Highs on Monday are projected to reach 97 during the afternoon.

Some relief will come in the way of a front Wednesday. Highs will return to the mid to upper 80's during that time.

Our next chance of rain could come next Thursday or Friday with another weak front.

Today: Sunny and warm. High: 88°

Sunny and warm. High: 88° Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Low: 57°

Mostly clear and breezy. Low: 57° Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 92°

