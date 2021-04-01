Record breaking highs headed our way for the Easter weekend

TUCSON - High temperatures will continue to rise this afternoon into the low 90's for the first time this year. This trend will continue into the weekend.

A red flag warning is also in effect for Thursday. Wind gusts will range between 35-45 mph in the late morning and early afternoon.

We could potentially see high temperatures reach the 94-96 degree range on Easter itself thanks to the warm dry air.

The current record for Easter, April 4th, stands at 94 degrees set back in 1943.

The heat on Easter will not be the end of the rising temperatures. Highs on Monday are projected to reach 97 during the afternoon.

Some relief will come in the way of a front Wednesday. Highs will return to the mid to upper 80's during that time.

Our next chance of rain could come next Thursday or Friday with another weak front.

Today: Sunny and windy. High: 92°

Sunny and windy. High: 92° Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Low: 56°

Mostly clear and breezy. Low: 56° Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 91°

