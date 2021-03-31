90s are on the way!

TUCSON - Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. The wind picks up again tonight into tomorrow and we could hit 90° for the first time this year starting tomorrow as well!

Temperatures will be roughly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 80s! Expect a mostly sunny sky with a lighter breeze compared to yesterday. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s by early tomorrow morning.

The wind will begin to pick up, once again, tonight and tomorrow with gusts as high as 45 mph on Thursday! Fire danger remains high so please remember that one less spark means one less wildfire.

We could also warm into the low 90s for this first time this year tomorrow! The 90s will stick around through the end of the work week and into the weekend with the warmest day arriving on Easter Sunday where we could hit 95°! A few records are also in Jeopardy for early April.

Temperatures will drop slightly early next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s, which is still well above normal for early April.

Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High: 88°

Warm and mostly sunny. High: 88° Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and mild. Low: 58°

Mostly clear, breezy and mild. Low: 58° Tomorrow: Warm and windy with a few clouds. High: 90°

