Windy and warm!

TUCSON - A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Any fire that starts will spread rapidly so remember that one less spark, means one less wildfire!

It will be windy at times today especially to the south and east of Tucson with gusts as high as 40 mph. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 12 PM until 7 PM this evening. Strong winds and dry air will cause high fire danger over parts of Southern Arizona so please do your part to keep our beautiful home safe. Areas of blowing dust will also be possible in Cochise County.

Temperatures will back off slightly today and tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s before we make another run at 90° later this week! We didn't quite get there yesterday thanks to the cloud cover. So, our first 90° looks possible this Thursday!

Today: Windy, warm and sunny. High: 87°

Windy, warm and sunny. High: 87°

Clear and mild. Low: 51°

