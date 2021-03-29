Temperatures will continue to climb all week

TUCSON - High pressure has parked over Southern Arizona drying out our air and bringing up our temperatures.

Strong winds are also expected tomorrow afternoon with winds gusting up to 30 mph around Tucson and 40 mph in Santa Cruz and Cochise counties.

High temperatures will march through the 80's into the end of the work week before reaching the low 90's for the first time this year on Thursday or Friday.

We can expect a stretch of days in the low 90's through the weekend before a weak cold front drops in next Monday.

It will also be a bit windy at times this week with wind gusts of 25-30 mph being possible on Tuesday.

There is no good chance of rain over the next 7 to 10 days for any part of Southern Arizona.

Tonight: Clear and Mild. Low: 52°

Clear and Mild. Low: 52° Tomorrow: Sunny and Breezy. High: 88°

Sunny and Breezy. High: 88° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear and Mild. Low: 52°

