Low 90s possible this afternoon!

TUCSON - BIG warm up this afternoon with highs potentially hitting the low 90s for the first time this year! Temperatures sit above normal all work week with tons of sunshine and breezy at times.

High pressure is bringing the heat this week and we could hit 90° for the first time this year today! Our normal first 90° day comes around April 4th for the current climate period (1981-2010). Soon we will shift into the new climate period (1991-2020), which puts our new normal first 90° day on March 30th.

It will be windy at times tomorrow especially east of Tucson with gusts as high as 45 mph. A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect 12 PM Tuesday until 7 PM Tuesday evening. Strong winds and dry air will cause high fire danger over parts of Southern Arizona. Areas of blowing dust will also be possible in Cochise County.

Temperatures will also back off slightly tomorrow and Wednesday before we make another run at 90° later this week!

Today: Heating up, light breeze. High: 90°

Heating up, light breeze. High: 90° Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Low: 54°

Partly cloudy, mild. Low: 54° Tomorrow: Windy, warm and sunny. High: 87°

