High pressure will lead to the warmest weather of the year so far

TUCSON - A strong center of high pressure will be parked over the Southwest for at least 10 days bringing warmer temperatures and dry air.

High temperatures will march through the 80's into the end of the work week before reaching the low 90's for the first time this year on Thursday or Friday.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 50's.

We can expect a stretch of days in the low 90's through the weekend before a weak cold front drops in next Monday.

It will also be a bit windy at times this week with wind gusts of 25-30 mph being possible on Tuesday.

There is no good chance of rain over the next 7 to 10 days for any part of Southern Arizona.

Tonight: Clear and Cool. Low: 54°

Clear and Cool. Low: 54° Tomorrow: Sunny and Breezy. High: 88°

Sunny and Breezy. High: 88° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear and Cool. Low: 54°

