Strong winds return Sunday afternoon

TUCSON - Breezy conditions are back to round out the weekend before we see increasing temperatures throughout the week.

When the winds shift from the northwest to the southeast late tomorrow morning we will see consistent winds between 10-15 mph in Tucson with wind gusts as high as 25.

Stronger winds are expected for Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.

High temperatures will march through the 80's into the end of the work week before reaching the low 90's for the first time this year on Friday.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 50's.

There is no good chance of rain over the next 7 to 10 days for any part of Southern Arizona.

Tonight: Clear and Cool. Low: 45°

Tomorrow: Sunny and Breezy. High: 80°

Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear and Cool. Low: 48°

