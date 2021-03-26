Slight chance for showers later today!

TUCSON - Clouds increase and it will be breezy at times, especially to the south and east with gusts around 30 mph! Slight chance for showers this evening then a big warm up by early next week!

The system that brought all that wind yesterday isn't done yet for parts of Southern Arizona! Sustained wind between 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will be possible today across Santa Cruz and Cochise County. The wind will be lighter elsewhere with sustained wind between 10-15 mph. Clouds will also increase as this system continues its approach and we'll see a few light showers later today!

Not everyone will see the rain but for the spots that do, trace amounts of rain to 0.10" will be possible. The snow level will only drop to around 6,000' feet where less than 2" is expected.

High pressure will begin to take over by the end of the weekend and into next week pushing our temperatures several degrees above normal. The warmest day will be Monday with a forecast high of 88° and we're not completely out of the woods of pushing that to 90° just yet!

Today: Breezy with increasing clouds (20%). High: 68°

Breezy with increasing clouds (20%). High: 68° Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers (30%). Low: 43°

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers (30%). Low: 43° Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. High: 70°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!