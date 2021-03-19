Warm temperatures will last through the weekend

TUCSON - High temperatures will continue to rise this afternoon into the low to mid 80's. This trend will continue into the weekend.

A system passing to the north on Sunday will have little impact on us in the way of moisture. At this time, we have a chance for some isolated activity Sunday evening into early Monday but most of the action will be to the north and east and even there, precipitation will be light.

Another frontal system will head our way in the middle of next week, but as of this morning it looks to be a dud when it comes to rain.

Temperatures will also fall back into the 70's during that time.

The first official day of spring is Saturday.

Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High: 83°

Warm and mostly sunny. High: 83° Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 51°

Mostly clear and cold. Low: 51° Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 82°

