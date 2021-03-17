Cold start, warmer afternoon!

TUCSON - Cold start this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s but we have a beautiful afternoon on tap with tons of sunshine and highs in the 60s and low 70s.

After a frigid start this morning, temperatures will rebound back to near average but still slightly below with highs in the low 70s for the warmest spots. It won't be as cold tonight with overnight lows mainly dropping into the 30s and 40s.

High pressure will begin to take over with temperatures warming into the low 80s starting tomorrow! The warmest days will be Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Another system is set to impact us by the end of the weekend, but it looks like the trajectory will be mainly to the north of us. This means we won't see as much moisture this far south. At this time, we have a chance for some isolated activity Sunday evening and temperatures will take a dive into the low 70s early next week.

We're keeping a close eye on next Wednesday! A system is showing some promise but we're still too far out to narrow in on details. Stay tuned!

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 71°

Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 71° Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 42°

Mostly clear and cold. Low: 42° Tomorrow: Warm and mostly sunny. High: 81°

