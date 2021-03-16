Brief and light rain/snow this morning!

TUCSON - Light valley rain and snow will pass through this morning as a cold front moves through Southern Arizona. Temperatures will only warm into the 50s and low 60s today, but we'll be back in the 80s the second half of the week!

Light valley rain and snow, mainly above 3,000 feet, is on tap this morning. We could even see a brief mix of rain and snow here in Tucson, but no snow accumulation is expected. Trace amounts to 0.10" of rain will be possible and 1" to 2" of snow in the higher elevations above 4,500 feet. We'll dry out by the afternoon and we'll see a bit of sunshine as well. The bigger impact from this system will be the wind, especially east of Benson this afternoon. Blowing dust will be possible across the Willcox Playa.

Highs will only warm into the 50s and low 60s this afternoon and temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s tonight so remember to protect the 4 P's (PEOPLE, PETS, PLANTS, & PIPES).

We’ll begin to warm up tomorrow through Saturday with highs in the mid 80s by the end of the work week and into this upcoming weekend. Then, another system is set to impact us by the end of the weekend bringing additional valley rain and mountain snow, but as of now, most of the moisture will impact areas to the east of Tucson. More details to come!

Today: A.M showers (30%), clouds decrease. High: 59°

A.M showers (30%), clouds decrease. High: 59° Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 36°

Clear and cold. Low: 36° Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 70°

