Light rain and snow tonight into tomorrow!

TUCSON - Increasing clouds and near average today with highs in the low 70s for the warmest spots. Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride this week and we also have a couple chances for rain and snow!

After a cold and snowy weekend, highs will be seasonable with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds will increase and so will the wind this afternoon as another system approaches our state.

We have a couple chances for showers this week and the first opportunity arrives tonight into tomorrow. Light valley rain and mountain snow are expected with the snow level dropping down to as low as 3,500 feet. Trace amounts to 0.10" of rain will be possible with 1" to 2" of snow for the higher elevations. If snow makes it down into the lower elevations, accumulation on colder surfaces like grass and car tops will be possible. Temperatures will also take a dive with highs back in the 50s and low 60s Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll begin to warm up Wednesday through Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s by the end of the work week and into this upcoming weekend.

Another system is set to impact us by the end of the weekend bringing additional valley rain and mountain snow, but confidence is low at this time. More details to come!

Today: Clouds increase, near average. High: 73°

Clouds increase, near average. High: 73° Tonight: Cold, isolated showers (30%). Low: 43°

Cold, isolated showers (30%). Low: 43° Tomorrow: A.M isolated showers (20%), clouds decrease. High: 60°

