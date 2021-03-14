Another round of rain and possibly snow will arrive early Tuesday

TUCSON - We are tracking another, weaker cold front that will head our way late Monday or Tuesday morning. If conditions are right we could see another quick round of snow for areas above 3000ft.

There are a few different factors to track if you want to see snow with this system.

If we see another cold air mass move into the area late Monday like we did this past weekend that is a point in favor of snow.

As of now we are expecting widespread cloud cover that could hold in some heat turning snow into rain. We want to see partly cloudy skies for a majority of the night so the temperature can drop.

Lastly and most importantly we need to hold onto the humidity we have and we need a bit more moisture to move in to ensure that we see rain/snow.

Confidence now is moderate to low right now, but that is likely to change over the next 36 hours.

Another big warm up will follow eventually reaching the 80's by Thursday and through the weekend.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 41°

Clear and cool. Low: 41° Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 74°

Sunny and mild. High: 74° Tomorrow Night: Clouds building. Low: 40°

