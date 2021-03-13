These cool temperatures will not last long in Southern Arizona

TUCSON - Cool air dropped into the region bringing us temperatures in the 30's and even snow in some places. Highs in the upper 60's will be back tomorrow afternoon.

It will continue to warm up even more on Monday when we reach the mid 70's for a high temperature, but another cold front will sneak in overnight into Tuesday.

This front will not feature widespread rain. A few small pop-up showers will be possible. The bigger takeaway is that we will cool back down to the 60's.

Another big warm up will follow eventually reaching the 80's by Thursday and through the weekend.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 37°

Clear and cool. Low: 37° Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 67°

Sunny and mild. High: 67° Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 41°

