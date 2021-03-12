Rain finally returns to Southern Arizona tonight

TUCSON - Clouds will build up throughout the day leading to isolated rain moving in late tonight.

The winds will still be a bit breezy, but no strong wind gusts are expected in Tucson. Consistent winds will range from 10-15mph while wind gusts will likely only reach 20mph or so.

Accumulation will be light with trace amounts to 0.10" of rain but higher amounts will be possible to the north and east of Tucson. We could also see a couple inches of snow mainly above 5,000 feet.

Temperatures take a bit of a nose dive by Saturday topping out at 60 degrees at the most. We will be back in the 70's by Monday.

Next week high temperatures will return to the low to mid 70's for all of Southern Arizona.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. High: 65°

Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. High: 65° Tonight: Scattered Rain, Cloudy. Low: 39°

Scattered Rain, Cloudy. Low: 39° Tomorrow: Rain Ending, Clouds Clearing. High: 58°

