BIG changes on the way…

TUCSON - Sunny and cooler today with highs in the mid to upper 60s then a strong system will bring colder temperatures, rain and snow for the end of the work week!

Expect tons of sunshine today and a lighter breeze, however, areas to the east of Tucson will still be dealing with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Therefore, blowing dust and an elevated fire risk remains, especially across Cochise County. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and 30s.

A stronger system will impact us tomorrow through Friday bringing breezy to windy conditions, colder temperatures, rain and snow!

Showers will be off and on, starting as early as Thursday night and lasting through Friday night. Accumulation will be light with trace amounts to 0.10" of rain but higher amounts will be possible to the north and east of Tucson. We could also see a couple inches of snow mainly above 5,000 feet! Given the colder air that comes with this system, a light dusting will be possible above 4,000 feet.

Temperatures will range in the 50s to 60s tomorrow and Friday, but Saturday will be the coldest day with highs only warming into the 50s across Southeastern Arizona. Overnight lows will also be much colder with 20s and 30s expected across Southeastern Arizona.

Today: Light breeze, sunny, and cooler. High: 69°

Light breeze, sunny, and cooler. High: 69° Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 49°

Mostly clear and cold. Low: 49° Tomorrow: Breezy and cooler. High: 67°

