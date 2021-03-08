Cloudy and warm today, colder by the end of the work week…

TUCSON - Staying warm with highs in the 70s and 80s today but temperatures will drop as we head towards the second half of the week as unsettled weather impacts the Southwest.

Yesterday was the warmest day of the year so far with a high of 88 degrees in Tucson. We tied with the record set back in 1989! High pressure still has its grasp on the Southwest today but not for much longer!

Temperatures will warm into the 70s and low 80s today despite the cloudy sky. Some virga will be possible this morning and even some sprinkles can't be ruled out but the lower levels of the atmosphere are just too dry for anything measurable.

It will be breezy to windy at times the next few days as a system off the California Coast heads eastward. Sustained wind today will range between 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday and Wednesday will be windy at times with sustained wind between 15-25 mph. With the wind and dry air in place, fire weather will be a concern and blowing dust will also be possible especially to the east of Tucson.

Temperatures will drop below average the second half of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s Thursday and Friday. We also have a chance for some valley rain and high elevation snow late Thursday into Friday! At this time, 0.10 to 0.25 inches of rain will be possible for lower elevations with a couple inches of snow above 5,000 feet! Given the colder air that comes with this system, a rain/snow mix will be possible near 4,000 feet.

Today: Cloudy, light breeze and warm. High: 83°

Cloudy, light breeze and warm. High: 83° Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low: 57°

Mostly cloudy, mild. Low: 57° Tomorrow: Breezy to windy at times, mostly cloudy. High: 77°

