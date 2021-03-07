Cloudy skies tomorrow will bring down our afternoon temperatures

TUCSON - High temperatures will stay in the 80's on Monday, but thanks to some clouds cover they will only top out between 80-82 degrees.

The clouds moving in tomorrow will be on the leading edge of a cold front that will eventually cool us off in the middle of the week.

That cold front will head our way Tuesday. No rain is expected. Wind speeds could reach 20 mph during the afternoon.

That front will bring our temperatures back to the mid 60's late in the work week.

Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 57°

Clear and mild. Low: 57° Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 83°

Sunny and warm. High: 83° Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 55°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!