Near record high temperatures will continue through Monday

TUCSON - High pressure and dry air have driven our temperatures into the upper 70's and 80's.

Sunday's current record high temperature is 88 degrees set back in 1989. Right now we are projected to get close with a high of 86.

Clouds moving in Monday will bring down our temps a bit, but we are still expecting at least the low 80's.

A cold front will head our way Tuesday. No rain is expected. Wind speeds could reach 20 mph during the afternoon.

That front will bring our temperatures back to the mid 60's late in the work week.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 49°

Clear and cool. Low: 49° Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 86°

Sunny and warm. High: 86° Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 56°

