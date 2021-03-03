High fire danger today!

TUCSON - Warm and windy today with gusts up to 40 mph and with the dry air in place, a Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 11 AM to 6 PM! Any fire that starts will spread rapidly so please remember that one less spark means one less wildfire!

A system passing through today into tomorrow will bring very windy conditions, cooler temperatures and limited moisture! Gusts as high as 40 mph will be possible and with the dry air in place, a Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 11 AM to 6 PM tonight. The warning includes most of Pima, Pinal, and Santa Cruz County as well as Western Cochise County.

Any fire that starts will spread rapidly! Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire! Blowing dust will also be possible, especially from Tucson to the west.

The best chance for showers will be to the north of Tucson. Rainfall amounts will be light with trace amounts to 0.10" possible. Highs will drop into the upper 60s Thursday, which is slightly below average, before warming back up into the 80s Friday through the weekend.

Today: Windy and warm! High: 81°

Windy and warm! High: 81° Tonight: Few clouds, cold. Low: 46°

Few clouds, cold. Low: 46° Tomorrow: Cool and mostly sunny! High: 67°

