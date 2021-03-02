Breezy today, windy tomorrow!

TUCSON - It will be breezy at times especially the first half of today and warmer with highs in the upper 70s! We'll push into the low 80s tomorrow before another cool down and possibly some isolated showers Wednesday into Thursday.

Breezy through midday with gusts around 30 mph but the wind will back off this afternoon and temperatures will warm back above average into the mid to upper 70s for the warmest spots! Overnight lows will drop mainly into the 30s and 40s tonight.

A system passing through Wednesday into Thursday will bring windy conditions, cooler temperatures and possibly some moisture! Gusts as high as 40 mph will be possible and with the dry air in place, a Fire Weather Watch will be in effect Wednesday morning through the afternoon. The watch includes most of Pima County, South Central Pinal County, the Tohono O`odham Nation and Metro Tucson. Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire! Blowing dust will also be possible.

The best chance for showers will be to the north of Tucson. Rainfall amounts will be light with trace amounts to 0.10" possible. Highs will drop into the low 70s Thursday, which is near average, before warming back up into the 80s Friday through the weekend.

Today: A.M. breezes then sunny and warm! High: 78°

A.M. breezes then sunny and warm! High: 78° Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 45°

Cold and clear. Low: 45° Tomorrow: Windy and warm! High: 81°

