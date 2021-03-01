Breezy at times through midweek

TUCSON - Windy at times with gusts between 25-30 mph today and tomorrow. Highs will range from the mid to upper 60s this afternoon then warming to near 80 degrees tomorrow!

It's a cold start this morning and a Freeze Warning will remain in effect until 9 AM for the Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

We're between systems but it will remain windy at times with gusts up to 30 mph starting by late morning through midday tomorrow! Continue to keep loose objects secured the next couple of days. Fire weather will be a concern with the dry conditions in place so please be careful. Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire.

Temperatures will be slightly below normal this afternoon with highs warming into the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s with low 80s possible on Wednesday.

A system passing through Wednesday night into Thursday could bring some scattered showers to Southern Arizona and cooler temperatures! Rainfall amounts will be light with trace amounts to 0.10" possible. Highs will drop into the low 70s Thursday before warming back up into the 80s Friday and potentially though the weekend.

Today: Breezy and cool. High: 68°

Breezy and cool. High: 68° Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 42°

Cold and clear. Low: 42° Tomorrow: Breezy and warm! High: 78°

