Freezing temperatures are expected all across Southern Arizona tonight

TUCSON - Tucson could see low temperatures below 30 degrees after midnight. Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will fall into the mid 20's.

Remember the 4 P's. People, Pipes, Plants and Pets. Make sure you bring in your pets, check on vulnerable neighbors and cover any exposed pipes or sensitive plants.

High temperatures took a nose dive after the cold front last night. Starting Monday the afternoons will start to warm back up.

Overnight lows will be back in the upper 30's and away from the freezing point starting Monday night.

We are tracking another front that will head our way on Wednesday. As of now rain chances are low, but if we can get a bit more humidity into our region before then we could see some much needed rain.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 30°

Clear and cold. Low: 30° Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High: 70°

Sunny and mild. High: 70° Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Low: 38°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!