Beautiful end to the work week!

TUCSON - Cold start for your Friday morning but temperatures will rebound into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon! Temperatures then make a run for 80° tomorrow.

After another cold start, temperatures will warm into the low 70s for the warmest spots this afternoon as high pressure begins to build! Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s!

We'll warm into upper 70s and low 80s Saturday, but it will be breezy/windy at times as a system passes by to the north. Expect sustained wind between 10-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph possible.

That system will knock our temperatures down into the 60s on Sunday, but we'll warm up again and make another run for 80° by Tuesday! Temperatures will stay well above normal through next week with no rain or snow in the near future.

Today: Sunny and warmer. High: 73°

Sunny and warmer. High: 73° Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 43°

Cold and clear. Low: 43° Tomorrow: Warm and breezy with tons of sun. High: 80°

