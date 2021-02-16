Windy day ahead!

TUCSON - A system passing by will bring gusty wind and a chance for showers to the north and northeast of Tucson. Then a big warm up is in store for the weekend!

It will be windy at times today and tomorrow with gusts between 25-35 mph. The track of this system will be similar to the one on Sunday so areas north and northeast of Tucson will have the best shot at some measurable rain and snow. Looks like our chance for showers here in Tucson has dwindled. Rain amounts will be light with a trace to 0.10” possible and about 1” to 3” of snow above 4,000 feet.

Temperatures will range from the 50s to low 60s today and tomorrow with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s! The coldest morning will be Thursday with temperatures near or below freezing across Southeastern Arizona. Remember the 4 P's (PEOPLE, PETS, PLANTS & PIPES).

Midweek onward, highs will start to climb with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s Friday through the weekend!

Today: Breezy/Windy at times, clouds decrease. High: 63°

Breezy/Windy at times, clouds decrease. High: 63° Tonight: Mostly clear and colder. Low: 37°

Mostly clear and colder. Low: 37° Tomorrow: Windy, sunny and cool. High: 62°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!