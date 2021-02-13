Small rain chances tonight will lead into falling temperatures tomorrow

TUCSON - A strong low pressure center will move through the 4 corners region giving us a chance for a few isolated showers after midnight tonight.

Expect light valley rain late tonight through tomorrow morning, mountain snow, gusty winds up to 40 mph, and colder temperatures.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Mt. Graham and the White Mountains above 6000 feet from 8 PM this evening to 5 PM Sunday.

This system will force our afternoon temperatures to fall to around 60 degrees between Sunday and Wednesday.

Rain totals will not be impressive for the Tucson area with amounts ranging from 0.01" to 0.1" of rain.

Tonight: Scattered showers and breezy. Low: 41°

Scattered showers and breezy. Low: 41° Tomorrow: Clouds clearing. High: 60°

Clouds clearing. High: 60° Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 46°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!