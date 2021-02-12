Big Changes This Weekend!

TUCSON - Mix of sun and clouds and breezy at times today with gusts up to 25. By the end of the weekend, valley rain, mountain snow and colder temperatures take over!

Another system is passing by today making it breezy with gusts around 25 mph! Windy conditions will be possible to the east of Tucson with gusts around 30 mph. There will not be a lot of moisture to work with but expect some virga this morning with a chance for isolated showers later today!

We'll dry out most of Saturday, but another system will bring valley rain and mountain snow as early as tomorrow night through the first half of Sunday. If you have outdoor Valentine's Day plans, keep an umbrella with you especially the first half of the day.

Rainfall amounts will be light with valley locations ranging from a trace to 0.10" with 0.10" to 0.35" to the north and east of Tucson. Elevations mainly above 5,000' could pick up a few inches of snow. The White Mountains have the best opportunity with up to 7" possible at this time. The Catalinas and Rincons could see around or a little over 1"-3".

Today: Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. High: 74°

Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. High: 74° Tonight: Isolated shower possible then mostly clear (20%). Low: 44°

Isolated shower possible then mostly clear (20%). Low: 44° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny then scattered showers late (40%). High: 71°

