Enjoy the warmer temperatures!

TUCSON - Beautiful day ahead with tons of sunshine and highs back in the mid 70s for the warmest spots. Changes are on the way though! Valley rain, mountain snow, and colder temperatures are still on track for Valentine's Day.

Today will be very nice with warmer than average temperatures, a light wind and tons of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 40s across Southeastern Arizona.

The wind will pick up tomorrow as another system passes by with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Like the first, there will not be a lot of moisture to work with, but the White Mountains could see some light snow.

By the end of this upcoming weekend, a stronger system is on track to bring valley rain, mountain snow and colder temperatures. Models are coming into agreement that the track of this system will be more to the north and east, which means that the best chance for accumulating rainfall will be from Tucson to the east with showers beginning early Sunday morning.

Rainfall amounts will be light with valley locations ranging from a trace to 0.10" with higher amounts possible north of Tucson. Elevations mainly above 5,000' could pick up a few inches of snow. The White Mountains have the best opportunity with up to 8" possible at this time. Higher elevations to the south could see around or a little over 2"-4".

As for outdoor Valentine's Day plans, have an umbrella with you! At this time, the best chance for showers will be the first half of Sunday with decreasing activity the second half of the day.

Today: Tons of sunshine and comfortable. High: 74°

Tons of sunshine and comfortable. High: 74° Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 45°

Increasing clouds. Low: 45° Tomorrow: Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. High: 75°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!