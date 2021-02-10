Staying warm through Saturday!

TUCSON - Clouds will decrease this morning with slightly cooler highs this afternoon then rain, snow, and colder temperatures are on tap for Valentine's Day!

A system passing by to the north will bring a breeze at times today, especially along the International Border and will knock our temperatures down slightly through the end of the work week with highs in the mid to low 70s for the warmest spots.

Tons of sunshine can be expected for your Thursday and then on Friday the wind will pick up again as another system passes by. Like the first, most of the moisture will stay well to the north of us, but the White Mountains could see some moisture at this time.

By the end of this upcoming weekend, a stronger system is still on track to bring valley rain, mountain snow and colder temperatures. At this time, confidence is growing that most of SE Arizona will see some action. Move those outdoor Valentine's Day plans inside! Timing is still a little uncertain, but we could start to see some precipitation as early as Sunday morning. Valley locations could see between 0.10" to 0.25" of rain and elevations mainly above 7,000' could pick up a few inches of snow. More details to come!

Today: Decreasing clouds, slightly cooler. High: 74°

Decreasing clouds, slightly cooler. High: 74° Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 44°

Mostly clear and cold. Low: 44° Tomorrow: Beautiful with tons of sunshine. High: 74°

